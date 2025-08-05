Astera Labs Reports Strong Q2 Growth, Boosts AI Infrastructure Investment

San Jose, Calif., Aug. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Astera Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALAB), a leader in semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for AI infrastructure, announced today its preliminary financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, ending June 30, 2025.

Chief Executive Officer Jitendra Mohan stated, “Astera Labs delivered strong financial results in Q2 with sequential revenue growth of 20 percent. This growth has positively influenced our earnings and cash flow from operations.” He emphasized the company’s commitment to advancing its PCIe 6 product line for customized AI systems and reported multiple new design wins for Scorpio Fabric Switches.

During the quarter, Astera Labs experienced heightened demand for its signal conditioning portfolio, primarily driven by needs in custom ASIC platforms. “We are accelerating our investments to realize our vision of rack-scale connectivity,” said Mohan, highlighting Astera’s position at the forefront of an AI infrastructure transformation.

The company reported a revenue of $191.9 million for the second quarter, compared to $159.4 million in the previous quarter. Gross profit rose to $145.6 million, demonstrating a solid performance amidst growing operational demands.

Astera Labs’ non-GAAP financial outlook for the upcoming third quarter estimates earnings between $0.23 and $0.24 per diluted share. The company will discuss its financial outlook during a conference call today at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time, which can be accessed via the Astera Labs website.

The continued expansion in AI infrastructure is anticipated to provide further opportunities for Astera Labs. Mohan noted, “We are making substantial investments aligned with our growth strategy in next-generation AI systems.”

As the company moves forward, it remains focused on scaling its product offerings and solidifying its market position in the evolving AI landscape.