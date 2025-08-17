Asteroid Near Miss: House-Sized Rock to Pass Earth This Month

Pasadena, California — NASA is monitoring a house-sized asteroid expected to zip past Earth on August 16 at a speed of approximately 17,717 miles per hour. The asteroid, which is roughly 55 feet across, will make its closest approach at a distance of approximately 609,000 miles, according to the agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL).

Three additional asteroids are set to make similar close passes next week. On August 17, a plane-sized asteroid, known as 2025 PM, will approach at 654,000 miles. Following this, two more asteroids will pass on August 20. Asteroid 1997 QK1, measuring 990 feet, will come within 1,870,000 miles, while 2025 OV4, standing at 160 feet, will approach at about 1,800,000 miles.

NASA notes that small asteroids, which may impact the Earth about once a decade, usually create a bright fireball and a strong sonic boom but typically cause minimal damage. An example includes asteroid 2024 YR4, estimated between 174 and 220 feet in size, which had a projected 3.1 percent chance of impacting Earth in 2032. However, refined projections indicate that it is more likely to hit the Moon instead, with the impact probability slightly increasing to 4.3 percent.

NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies states that even if 2024 YR4 were to strike, it would not change the Moon’s orbit. Scientists from South Korea’s Pusan National University recently studied another potential hazard, a giant asteroid over 1,640 feet wide, projected to have a one-in-2,700 chance of colliding with Earth in September 2182. The consequences of such an event could be catastrophic, with widespread disruptive effects on the environment.

Potential impacts from even small asteroids could cause significant disturbances to atmospheric chemistry and global photosynthesis for years, indicating the importance of ongoing research and monitoring. The public is encouraged by NASA to stay informed about these near-Earth objects and the agency’s efforts in planetary defense.