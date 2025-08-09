Aston Martin Aramco Unveils Next-Gen Wind Tunnel for Formula One Success

CAMBRIDGE, England — Aston Martin Aramco Formula One™ Team has launched a new high-performance wind tunnel system designed to transform sensor data into actionable insights for better vehicle performance. Announced on August 7, 2025, this innovative system aims to enhance the speed and accuracy of aerodynamic data collection.

The new CoreWeave wind tunnel focuses on providing a competitive edge by allowing the team to convert data into aerodynamics and downforce faster than their rivals. This development is essential in Formula One™, where success can hinge on minute details like a revised winglet or a sharper diffuser edge.

“In Formula One™, everything we do is driven by data. The faster we can access and understand that data, the faster we can move, and that’s where this system makes a real difference,” said Charlie Blackwell, Head of Electronics at the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One™ Team.

The wind tunnel utilizes advanced sensing technology, including over a thousand miniature sensors embedded in scale models of the actual car. These sensors must operate under strict power and thermal constraints, creating complexity in data management.

The team employs Arm-powered compute at the edge to filter and process signals in real-time, ensuring engineers receive accurate insights swiftly. This real-time data processing enables quicker decision-making and minimizes the risk of invalidating wind tunnel runs due to sensor errors.

Data gathered in the wind tunnel will be validated against computational fluid dynamic simulations and aligned with track telemetry, creating a continuous feedback loop that enhances design and performance validation.

CoreWeave, the official AI Cloud Computing Partner for the team, provides the high-performance infrastructure necessary for efficient data processing. “Having Arm as a partner gives us access to a broader ecosystem and the technical expertise to make smart choices,” added Blackwell.

As the demands for speed and accuracy in performance engineering grow, Aston Martin Aramco is positioned to leverage this cutting-edge technology to refine race strategies and achieve greater success on the track.