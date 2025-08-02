Aston Martin Sells Formula One Stake Amid Financial Struggles

LONDON, England — Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc announced on July 30, 2025, that it will sell its minority stake in the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team for £110 million (approximately $146 million) to an undisclosed buyer. This move comes as the luxury sports car maker continues to face financial challenges, recently issuing a profit warning due to U.S. tariffs and economic slowdowns in China.

The binding letter of intent to sell the stake signals a shift for Aston Martin, which has owned just 4.6% of the racing team. Although the sale will not significantly impact the team’s operations, it will provide a much-needed cash infusion for Aston Martin’s automotive division, which has struggled to remain profitable. Shares of Aston Martin have plummeted since the company went public on the London Stock Exchange in October 2018, dropping from an initial public offering price of £19 ($25.30) to 71 pence (94 cents) per share.

Adrian Hallmark, CEO of Aston Martin, confirmed the recent developments but declined to name the buyer. According to analyst Orwa Mohama at Third Bridge, there is potential for Aston Martin to de-list from the stock exchange. “Simplifying the ownership structure could improve agility,” Mohama explained. “It would also attract long-term partners and reduce financial burdens.”

Despite financial struggles, Aston Martin’s product lineup remains strong, including models like the new Vantage and DB12, which have been well-received. The company has leveraged its SUV model to boost sales, capitalizing on a resilient ultra-luxury market segment.

The Aston Martin Formula One Team has also seen its valuation soar, reportedly worth £2.4 billion ($3.3 billion) amid increased interest in the sport. The team currently stands eighth in the Constructors’ Championship. However, after a successful 2023 season, 2024 and 2025 have been disappointing, leading to calls for change.

Looking ahead, with the appointment of new technical partners and a partnership with Honda for power units, Aston Martin hopes to revitalize its on-track performance. “This could signify a new direction for the team,” said Mohama. “Investors remain optimistic regarding its future prospects.”