Business
Aston Martin Sells Formula One Stake Amid Financial Struggles
LONDON, England — Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc announced on July 30, 2025, that it will sell its minority stake in the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team for £110 million (approximately $146 million) to an undisclosed buyer. This move comes as the luxury sports car maker continues to face financial challenges, recently issuing a profit warning due to U.S. tariffs and economic slowdowns in China.
The binding letter of intent to sell the stake signals a shift for Aston Martin, which has owned just 4.6% of the racing team. Although the sale will not significantly impact the team’s operations, it will provide a much-needed cash infusion for Aston Martin’s automotive division, which has struggled to remain profitable. Shares of Aston Martin have plummeted since the company went public on the London Stock Exchange in October 2018, dropping from an initial public offering price of £19 ($25.30) to 71 pence (94 cents) per share.
Adrian Hallmark, CEO of Aston Martin, confirmed the recent developments but declined to name the buyer. According to analyst Orwa Mohama at Third Bridge, there is potential for Aston Martin to de-list from the stock exchange. “Simplifying the ownership structure could improve agility,” Mohama explained. “It would also attract long-term partners and reduce financial burdens.”
Despite financial struggles, Aston Martin’s product lineup remains strong, including models like the new Vantage and DB12, which have been well-received. The company has leveraged its SUV model to boost sales, capitalizing on a resilient ultra-luxury market segment.
The Aston Martin Formula One Team has also seen its valuation soar, reportedly worth £2.4 billion ($3.3 billion) amid increased interest in the sport. The team currently stands eighth in the Constructors’ Championship. However, after a successful 2023 season, 2024 and 2025 have been disappointing, leading to calls for change.
Looking ahead, with the appointment of new technical partners and a partnership with Honda for power units, Aston Martin hopes to revitalize its on-track performance. “This could signify a new direction for the team,” said Mohama. “Investors remain optimistic regarding its future prospects.”
Recent Posts
- FDA Issues Recall Warnings for Multiple Food Products Over Allergen Risks
- Luka Dončić Reveals Dramatic Physique Transformation Ahead of New NBA Season
- Ravindra Jadeja Sets New Record in Test Series Against England
- Pauline Ferrand-Prévôt Wins Tour de France Stage 8 to Claim Yellow Jersey
- Gasperini Announces Squad for Friendly Against Lens Ahead of Season
- Paige DeSorbo Reflects on Breakup and Exit from Bravo Series
- Weekend Forecast: Clear Skies and Mild Temperatures Ahead
- Alonso, Stroll Shine Despite Injury During Hungarian Grand Prix Practice
- Aston Martin Sells Formula One Stake Amid Financial Struggles
- Coney Community Advisory Committee Questions Casino Project Plans
- Denzel Perryman Arrested on Felony Assault Weapon Charge in Los Angeles
- Budapest Mayor Questioned Over Banned LGBTQ+ Pride March
- India Ends Day One at 204-6 Amid Controversy
- Air Jordan 10 “Steel Grey” Releases August 2—Here’s What You Need to Know
- New Crafting Recipes Added to Grow a Garden Game
- Cornel West’s Party Files Lawsuit to Challenge North Carolina Election Rules
- Jasper Cillessen Returns to NEC, Faces Competition for Starting Position
- McLaren Leads Qualifying At Hungaroring As Verstappen Struggles
- Saratoga Selections: Key Race Picks and Insights
- Good Morning America Tops Ratings, Beats Today for First Time in Two Years