Aston Villa Faces St. Louis CITY SC in International Friendly Match

ST. LOUIS, MO – St. Louis CITY SC will host English Premier League team Aston Villa for an international friendly on Wednesday, July 30, at 7:30 p.m. CT at Energizer Park. This match marks just the second senior international friendly at the stadium, following CITY2’s exhibition against Bayer Leverkusen in 2022.

Aston Villa arrives in St. Louis after a strong 2024–25 season under head coach Unai Emery, finishing sixth in the Premier League and qualifying for European competition. The team also reached the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League, solidifying its status among Europe’s top clubs.

The match is expected to be a festive event, with fans encouraged to arrive early for pre-match activities. Local broadcasts will be available on FOX2, and attendees should consider bringing their YETI x CITY SC Refillable Ramblers to hydrate at various stations throughout the venue.

Festivities begin at 4:00 PM when Lou Fusz Plaza opens, featuring the exclusive “THRILLA WITH VILLA” merchandise. Gates to Energizer Park will open at 6:00 PM, allowing fans to mobile order from over 25 local food vendors via the CITY App before kickoff.

Head Coach David Critchley expressed enthusiasm about the challenge Aston Villa presents. He noted that while both teams are exploring their rosters, City SC aims to sharpen their skills. “They’re going to have a large majority of the ball on Wednesday,” said Critchley. “It’s exciting to come against these high-level individuals.”

This friendly comes as City SC prepares for the Leagues Cup with no MLS games scheduled this week. The team looks to improve after a difficult season, having won only two of their last 20 matches. Coach Critchley emphasized the matchup as an opportunity for growth, stating, “We want to put on a good product on the field for the fans.”

Aston Villa, the storied club based in Birmingham, England, has a long history since it was formed in 1874, including seven championships in the First Division before the Premier League was established. The club is currently training for its upcoming EPL season, which starts on August 16.

Critchley anticipates utilizing at least 22 players, including new addition Fallou Fall, who joined the team days prior. This friendly against a prominent EPL team offers City SC a platform to showcase their talents as they prepare for the challenges of the league.

The excitement surrounding this match recalls previous encounters between St. Louis teams and English clubs, underscoring the rich soccer history of the region.