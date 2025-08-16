Sports
Aston Villa and Newcastle United End First Half Scoreless
BIRMINGHAM, England — Aston Villa and Newcastle United faced off in an exciting Premier League match on August 16, 2025, ending the first half in a scoreless tie. Both teams displayed strong defensive strategies, preventing any goals despite several attempts.
The match saw an evenly contested first half, with Newcastle’s Joelinton receiving a yellow card for dangerous play in the 44th minute. As the two teams battled for control, multiple fouls disrupted the flow of the game, leading to a total of four yellow cards issued.
Aston Villa had several opportunities to take the lead, particularly when Olly Watkins was caught offside after a pass from Tyrone Mings in the 39th minute. Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon was active offensively, but his shots, including a notable attempt that was saved low to the ground, could not find the back of the net.
The teams exchanged corner kicks throughout the half, with Newcastle committing a corner led by Matty Cash and Villa responding with several of their own. The final minutes of the half saw increasing tension, but neither side could capitalize on their chances, resulting in a 0-0 score at halftime.
