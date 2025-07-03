Aston Villa Sells Women’s Team to Ease Financial Burden

BIRMINGHAM, England — Aston Villa has reached a significant milestone by agreeing to sell a portion of the club to V Sports, its majority stakeholder. This decision comes just ahead of the financial year’s deadline on June 30, with the aim of addressing the challenges related to profitability and sustainability rules (PSR).

The deal will reportedly involve American investors, providing new insights into the market value of Villa’s women’s team. A confidential source indicated that the club had been exploring the sale for 18 months before finalizing the agreement.

Similar to Chelsea‘s recent move, which sold their women’s team in May, Villa aims to generate substantial funds to mitigate the threat of PSR regulations. Over the past two years, Villa has recorded losses totaling £195 million, and combined losses exceeding £105 million over three seasons could trigger a PSR breach.

While the women’s team sale may raise necessary funds, it is not a complete solution. Selling the women’s team alleviates some financial pressures, but compliance with UEFA’s Squad Cost Rules (SCR) remains a serious concern. Under these rules, which will go into effect in the 2025-26 season, spending on wages and transfers must not exceed 70 percent of club revenue.

Villa’s wage-to-turnover costs, projected in the mid-eighties, necessitate further reductions. Despite Villa working diligently on compliance from past seasons, they could face potential punishments beyond monetary fines for repeated breaches.

The financial landscape remains tense as senior club officials dedicate time to fine-tuning the wage bill and preparing for player sales. With some players awaiting offers and others uncertain about their futures, progress has been slow.

High-earning players like Philippe Coutinho and Leander Dendoncker are potential candidates for departure, but arranging exits presents challenges, especially with Coutinho’s contract still tied to Barcelona.

Aston Villa acknowledges the need to reduce its wage bill to comply with UEFA regulations and compensate for the missed Champions League opportunity. The pressure continues to mount as the club navigates financial hurdles in their pursuit of stability.