Astrology Insights: What the Stars Hold for Each Zodiac Sign Today

CHICAGO, IL – On August 7, 2025, the cosmos are actively influencing the daily lives of each zodiac sign.

Mercury retrograde is still impacting communication and timing, particularly as it approaches a trine with Neptune, which can cloud reality but spark creativity. Meanwhile, the Moon has entered Aquarius, creating harmonious relationships with Mars, Uranus, and Saturn, possibly energizing people to combine innovation with emotional steadiness.

Aries, a trine between the Moon and Mars suggests an opportunity to pursue long-held desires. Use your instincts but avoid bulldozing through challenges. For Taurus, Venus’s slow approach toward a square with Makemake might encourage reflection on external connections. It’s a day to embrace growth, even if it feels uncomfortable.

Gemini may find today perplexing due to Mercury retrograde in Leo, causing their sharp thoughts to feel sluggish. Resist the urge to over-explain. Cancer can navigate emotions more calmly today, using this time to experiment with new approaches while remaining grounded.

Leo, the ongoing trine between the Sun and Ceres highlights the importance of self-care. Trust your instincts and honor your needs. Virgo, this retrograde can lead to self-doubt; don’t let perfectionism hinder what needs to be expressed, even if it’s messy.

Libra, a looming square between Venus and Makemake challenges you to assert your needs while maintaining balance. For Scorpio, Pluto’s influence highlights the themes of control and resistance. Embrace necessary changes without immediately reacting.

Meanwhile, Sagittarius may feel a push towards solutions or distractions today, but growth can seem inconvenient. Capricorn, the Moon’s sextile with Saturn allows you to tackle responsibilities without feeling overwhelmed. Focus on small, rewarding victories.

Aquarius, today’s harmonious Moon-Uranus connection might illuminate previously overlooked ideas—don’t shy away from standing out. Lastly, Pisces, a near trine between Neptune and retrograde Mercury opens doors to unexpected insights; be receptive to fleeting thoughts.

Overall, the stars provide a mixed bag of emotional and intellectual challenges and opportunities today.