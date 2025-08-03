Astronomer HR Executive Resigns After CEO Scandal at Gillette Stadium

Cambridge, Massachusetts – Astronomer confirmed on Friday that HR executive Kristin Cabot has resigned from her position just days after CEO Andy Byron stepped down. Both resignations came after they were seen embracing on the jumbotron during a Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium.

Spokesman Taylor Jones stated, “Kristin Cabot is no longer with Astronomer, she has resigned.” The unexpected departure follows Byron’s resignation, which was accepted by the Board of Directors amid scrutiny of their conduct.

Last week, the company released a statement emphasizing their commitment to accountability and values, stating, “Recently, that standard was not met.” The Board is currently seeking a new CEO while Cofounder Pete DeJoy serves as interim CEO.

Following the incident, both Byron and Cabot were put on leave pending an investigation. During the Coldplay concert, lead singer Chris Martin humorously referenced the couple’s appearance on screen, saying, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.”

Fans, in response to the controversy, have continued to discuss the implications of the public display of affection. “It’s surprising that such a simple act can lead to such significant consequences in the corporate world,” remarked one industry watcher.

As the company moves forward, the ramifications of this incident are likely to spur further conversations about workplace conduct and corporate accountability.