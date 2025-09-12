News
Astronomers Capture Unprecedented Black Hole Collision Details
Livingston, Louisiana — Astronomers have observed a powerful collision between two black holes with unprecedented detail, confirming long-held predictions made by legendary physicists Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking. The event, named GW250114, was first identified in January using the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO).
LIGO, which consists of two identical facilities in Livingston, Louisiana, and Hanford, Washington, detected gravitational waves produced by the black holes colliding. These ripples in space-time had been theorized by Einstein in 1915 as part of his theory of relativity.
Contrary to Einstein’s belief that such waves would be too weak for detection, LIGO successfully captured them for the first time, an achievement that eventually earned a Nobel Prize for its key contributors. The newly detected black holes each had a mass approximately 30 to 35 times that of the sun and were observed spinning slowly.
Maximiliano Isi, an assistant professor of astronomy at Columbia University and a researcher at the Flatiron Institute, led a new study on the GW250114 data published in the journal Physical Review Letters. “The black holes were about 1 billion light years away, and they were orbiting each other in almost a perfect circle,” Isi explained. The resulting merger created a new black hole with about 63 times the sun’s mass, spinning at 100 revolutions per second.
This discovery mirrors the characteristics of LIGO’s first groundbreaking detection a decade ago. “Now, thanks to improved instruments, we can see these two black holes more clearly as they approached and merged,” Isi added.
The observation provides scientists with fresh insights into “the dynamics of space and time,” according to Isi. LIGO, alongside its smaller counterparts in Italy and Japan, operates with a global collaboration of approximately 1,600 researchers, detecting minuscule alterations in space caused by gravitational waves.
Since its inception, LIGO has observed over 300 black hole mergers. Earlier this year, it recorded the most massive collision to date, involving two black holes of approximately 100 and 140 solar masses. Enhancements to LIGO’s components have significantly boosted its accuracy, allowing for new observations over three times more precise than those made a decade ago.
