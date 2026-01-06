Astrophysicist Ray Jayawardhana Named New Caltech President

Pasadena, California — Ray Jayawardhana, currently the provost of Johns Hopkins University, has been appointed as the new president of the California Institute of Technology (Caltech), effective July 1, 2026. The announcement was made by Caltech’s board of trustees following an extensive search for a successor to Thomas F. Rosenbaum, who has led the university for 12 years.

Jayawardhana’s appointment comes as Caltech faces funding challenges due to federal cuts to scientific research amid the Trump administration’s policies. The board’s chair, David W. Thompson, praised Jayawardhana’s distinguished career as a pioneering astrophysics researcher and his reputation as a compelling science communicator. “The board’s unanimous decision reflects our confidence in Ray’s ability to chart Caltech’s future,” Thompson said.

Caltech, renowned for its legacy of scientific breakthroughs and excellence, enrolls around 2,400 students and employs over 300 faculty members on its 124-acre campus. Jayawardhana pointed to the moment of transformation within the higher education landscape, emphasizing the importance of Caltech’s contributions and leadership during these changes.

“We are in a moment of inflection; one marked by dramatic change and immense possibility,” stated Jayawardhana. He has pledged to maintain Caltech’s focus on fundamental research while expanding its public engagement and impact on society.

Born in Sri Lanka, Jayawardhana’s academic background includes a PhD in astronomy from Harvard and previous roles at Cornell University and the University of Toronto. At Johns Hopkins, he has spearheaded initiatives in data science and artificial intelligence, directly addressing the rapidly changing educational environment.

As a researcher, Jayawardhana specializes in the diversity and formation of planetary systems. He has authored numerous papers, achieving significant recognition in the field. His appointment marks a new chapter for Caltech, which will also see Rosenbaum continue as a faculty member after his presidency concludes.