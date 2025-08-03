Sports
Astros Aim to Avoid Sweep Against Red Sox in Early Morning Matchup
BOSTON, MA – The Houston Astros will face the Boston Red Sox on Sunday morning, August 3, 2025, hoping to avoid a series sweep at Fenway Park. The game begins at 11:35 a.m. and will be broadcast nationally on Roku.
The Astros are currently sitting at a 62-49 record, leading the AL West, but they have struggled recently, losing their last two games and posting a 3-7 record in their last ten. In contrast, the Red Sox boast a record of 61-51 and are riding a four-game winning streak.
Manager Alex Cora expressed confidence heading into the game, referencing previous experiences with early starts. “We’ve been through this twice already, so we’re used to it,” he said. “Just show up and grind and try to win a game.”
Starting for the Astros is Framber Valdez, who has an impressive ERA of 2.62 and a record of 11-4 this season. Valdez has dominated the Red Sox in his past matchups, holding a 3-1 record with a 1.96 ERA against them. Meanwhile, the Red Sox will send right-hander Lucas Giolito to the mound, who has a 3.80 ERA and a 7-2 record.
Valdez’s last game was a strong outing, and with hitters like Jeremy Peña and José Altuve in the lineup, the Astros aim to capitalize on their batting skills, which rank second in the league with an average of .258. However, the team left 14 runners on base in Saturday’s loss, and manager Joe Espada noted, “We just couldn’t get that big hit.”
The Red Sox will look to continue their offensive momentum after defeating the Astros 7-3 in their last meeting. Trevor Story led the team with a home run and three RBIs, showcasing Boston’s depth in batting. Story stated, “We just feel like we’re not out of any game.”
As both teams take the field, weather forecasts predict mild conditions with clear skies, ideal for baseball. The stakes are high for the Astros, who need a win to regain their confidence. Boston is aiming for its first sweep against Houston since 2021.
Viewers can catch the game on Roku or listen on various radio stations, including WEEI 93.7 FM.
