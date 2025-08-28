Sports
Astros Aim to Dominate Rockies in Upcoming Matchup
HOUSTON, TX — The Houston Astros will host the Colorado Rockies on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2025, with the first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. EDT at Daikin Park. The Astros come into the game as heavy favorites with a moneyline of -294, while the Rockies sit at +238.
This season, the Astros have a record of 66-66 against the spread (ATS), compared to the Rockies’ 38-94. The Astros are also favored by 1.5 runs, which has -135 odds. The total for the game has been placed at 8 runs.
Despite their struggles, the Rockies have shown some promising trends, with recent player performances suggesting a potential to surprise. A betting model indicates the Astros have a 70.9% chance of winning, factoring in various game simulations and starting pitchers.
Astros pitcher Framber Valdez has been a standout, ranking among the best in strikeout rates this season at 25%. On the other hand, Rockies pitcher Chase Dollander faces challenges, having an ERA of 6.91, which is one of the highest in the league this season.
The Rockies have struggled on the road with a record of just 17-49, the worst in Major League Baseball (MLB). They also have the lowest winning percentage in MLB at 29% this season. The Astros, however, have performed well at home with a solid record.
This matchup comes as the Astros look to improve their position as postseason contenders, while the Rockies aim to build on their sporadic performances this season. As the game approaches, betting interest is rising, especially regarding individual player prop bets.
In the league this season, teams who allow high runs have often struggled against the Astros, which may be a crucial factor as the Rockies are among the top teams in runs allowed. The game promises to bring excitement for fans and bettors alike, making it a key matchup in the MLB schedule.
