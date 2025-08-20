Astros Bullpen Struggles Amidst Craig VanWey’s Return Ahead of Tigers Game

HOUSTON, Texas — The Houston Astros bullpen is feeling the strain after giving up 47 runs in their last six games. With fatigue setting in, the team is looking to bolster their relief corps ahead of a crucial matchup against the AL-leading Detroit Tigers.

According to KPCR2’s Ari Alexander, the Astros are preparing to reinstate Craig VanWey from Triple-A. VanWey brings a 3.29 ERA and a strikeout rate of 23.9% over 13⅔ innings at the minor league level. However, his 15 walks have raised concerns about his command, with a walk rate exceeding 22%.

Despite mixed reviews, Astros fans are eager for VanWey’s return after he logged just three appearances for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys since being sent down. Earlier this season, he recorded a 7% walk rate and 11.6% strikeout rate during his seven outings in the majors, which are much lower than his performance in the minors.

The Astros face added pressure as they’ve been battling injuries, notably losing their closer for the remainder of the season. In a recent blowout loss to the Tigers, Houston utilized only two relievers, facing exhaustion with five pitchers thrown in just one game against the Baltimore Orioles.

Meanwhile, Carlos Correa is showing promise since rejoining the Astros from the Minnesota Twins, primarily playing third base. Correa expressed relief at the position change, stating, ‘Being at third base, I don’t get as tired. I feel like my legs are a lot fresher.’ His recent performance includes a .340 batting average over 13 games, a significant improvement over his time with the Twins.

Despite their wild card positioning, the Astros are aware that they need to rally as the Seattle Mariners are hot on their heels. Astros fans hope VanWey can provide some much-needed relief as the team aims to stabilize their roster during this crucial stretch of the season.