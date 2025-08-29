Sports
Astros Consider Signing Pete Alonso as Free Agency Approaches
New York, NY — As Major League Baseball’s offseason approaches, speculation is growing around New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso. Sources say the Houston Astros are eyeing Alonso as a surprising free agent target.
Alonso, who holds the all-time Mets record for home runs, has expressed a desire to remain with the team. He is set to enter free agency without the burden of a qualifying offer, which could benefit his marketability. This year, Alonso has improved his performance significantly, hitting 29 home runs and driving in 106 runs while maintaining a .265 batting average.
The Astros’ interest in Alonso is unexpected, given their recent signing of Christian Walker to a three-year, $60 million deal. However, Houston has shown its readiness to invest in top talent, highlighted by their acquisition of Carlos Correa. In addition to the Astros, teams like the Texas Rangers, Boston Red Sox, Seattle Mariners, and New York Yankees are also expected to pursue Alonso.
Alonso’s return to free agency marks a critical moment in his career, as he has been a dominant force for the Mets since his debut. His combination of offensive and defensive skills makes him an attractive prospect for teams looking to enhance their rosters.
With Alonso poised to garner significant attention in free agency, the coming weeks will be crucial for his future. As discussions heat up, the baseball community will closely monitor the actions of both Alonso and the interested teams.
Recent Posts
- Historic Collegiate Volleyball Matches Set for Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena
- Boca Juniors Prepares for Key Match Against Aldosivi in Mar del Plata
- Wildcats Win Season Opener Against Toledo in Close Contest
- Pato O’Ward Aims for First Win from Pole at Nashville Grand Prix
- FC Barcelona Faces Rayo Vallecano in League Matchup
- RCD Espanyol Faces Osasuna in Exciting LaLiga Showdown
- AFC South Teams Gear Up for 2025 NFL Season Showdown
- Incoming Solar Storm May Ignite Auroras This Labor Day
- Bruno Lage Discusses Squad Changes Ahead of Key Match
- Top-ranked Nebraska Meets No. 7 Kentucky in High-Stakes Volleyball Match
- Real Betis Hosts Athletic Bilbao in Key La Liga Match
- Betis Faces Athletic Club Amid Antony Transfer Uncertainty
- Juventus Faces Genoa in Serie A Showdown
- Pegula and Navarro Advance to US Open Third Round with Strong Wins
- Ann Li’s Journey: Rising Star in American Tennis
- Arteta Confident Eze Can Shine in Arsenal Debut Against Liverpool
- Kostas Tsimikas Heads to Roma on Loan from Liverpool
- Elena Rybakina Dominates Emma Raducanu at US Open Third Round
- Transfer Market Frenzy: Key Moves for Liverpool, Roma, and Beyond
- Davinson Sanchez Scores First Goal for Galatasaray in League Victory