Astros Consider Signing Pete Alonso as Free Agency Approaches

New York, NY — As Major League Baseball’s offseason approaches, speculation is growing around New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso. Sources say the Houston Astros are eyeing Alonso as a surprising free agent target.

Alonso, who holds the all-time Mets record for home runs, has expressed a desire to remain with the team. He is set to enter free agency without the burden of a qualifying offer, which could benefit his marketability. This year, Alonso has improved his performance significantly, hitting 29 home runs and driving in 106 runs while maintaining a .265 batting average.

The Astros’ interest in Alonso is unexpected, given their recent signing of Christian Walker to a three-year, $60 million deal. However, Houston has shown its readiness to invest in top talent, highlighted by their acquisition of Carlos Correa. In addition to the Astros, teams like the Texas Rangers, Boston Red Sox, Seattle Mariners, and New York Yankees are also expected to pursue Alonso.

Alonso’s return to free agency marks a critical moment in his career, as he has been a dominant force for the Mets since his debut. His combination of offensive and defensive skills makes him an attractive prospect for teams looking to enhance their rosters.

With Alonso poised to garner significant attention in free agency, the coming weeks will be crucial for his future. As discussions heat up, the baseball community will closely monitor the actions of both Alonso and the interested teams.