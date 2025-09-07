Astros Crush Rangers 11-0 in Key AL Showdown

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers faced a tough opponent on Saturday, losing 11-0 to the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. This defeat marked a significant moment in their playoff race as the teams fought for position in the American League.

Both teams featured star pitchers, with Texas sending out Jacob deGrom, who was coming off a challenging season. DeGrom allowed three runs over 5 1/3 innings, struggling against a potent Astros lineup. Meanwhile, Houston’s Hunter Brown showcased his skills, holding the Rangers scoreless and improving his season ERA to 2.25, the second-best in the AL.

From the start, the Astros set the tone. DeGrom gave up a solo home run to first baseman Christian Walker in the third inning and another to left fielder Yordan Alvarez in the fifth. The Rangers’ defense faltered as they fell behind early, leading to a troubled outing for deGrom.

As the game progressed, Texas’ bullpen continued to struggle. When deGrom exited, right-hander Cole Winn was brought in but couldn’t stop the Astros from expanding their lead, allowing a double that pushed the score to 3-0.

Offensively, the Rangers faced difficulties despite having their best opportunity to score in the first inning where they loaded the bases with one out. However, second baseman Ezequiel Duran struck out, and shortstop Josh Smith grounded out, ending the threat.

Rangers players saw further disappointment as they finished 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position during the game. This continued a troubling trend, as the team has struggled with clutch hits, going just 3 for 54 in such situations since their last win.

With the playoff race heating up, the Rangers must quickly find solutions as they prepare for the coming games. Their performance in crucial moments could determine their fate in the AL.