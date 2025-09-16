Astros Defeat Rangers Despite Being Outhit in Close Matchup

HOUSTON, TX — The Houston Astros beat the Texas Rangers 6-3 at Daikin Park on September 16, 2025, despite being outhit 10-6. The game showcased strong performances from several key players, with Houston’s Carlos Correa driving in two runs early in the game.

The first inning set the tone as Correa singled off Texas pitcher Jack Leiter, scoring two runs and giving the Astros a quick lead. The Rangers responded in the fifth inning when Josh Jung launched a two-run homer, briefly tying the game at 2-2.

However, the Astros surged ahead again in the bottom of the fifth when Zack Cole hit a home run, contributing to a three-run inning that put Houston in front. They maintained their lead, bolstered by slick defensive plays and effective pitching. The Astros’ Jason Alexander earned the win, managing to contain the Rangers’ offense effectively.

The game featured several notable betting angles. The Astros, favored at -131, met the -1.5 run line requirement, covering the spread for bettors. The total runs exceeded the over/under of 8.5, providing additional wins for those wagering on the over.

Houston improves their record to 8-3 with this victory, while the Rangers drop to 4-6 on the season.