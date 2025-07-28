Astros Designate Jon Singleton for Assignment After Brief Stint

HOUSTON, Texas — The Houston Astros have designated first baseman Jon Singleton for assignment, as announced by his wife, Linzy Singleton, on social media this afternoon. Following his designation, the team must navigate roster changes to replace Singleton in their active lineup.

Singleton, who turns 34 in September, was added to the Astros roster last week due to an injury to third baseman Alex Bregman. He appeared in just three games for the team, recording one hit in nine at-bats, resulting in one strikeout without any walks.

Before joining the Astros, Singleton started the season in the New York Mets’ minor league system. In total, his performance at the Triple-A level this year was solid, showcasing a .224 batting average with a .373 on-base percentage and .451 slugging, accumulating 16 home runs over 306 plate appearances.

Singleton previously served as the regular first baseman for the Astros last season following Jose Abreu’s departure, contributing an average performance with a .234 batting average and a .386 slugging percentage across 119 games. His play earned him some consideration for the 2025 roster, but the team pivoted towards incoming first baseman Walker due to the lack of playing time available for Singleton.

While Singleton has been a fixture of the Astros organization, he faced challenges throughout his career, including a lengthy absence from the majors from 2015 until this year. Singleton signed a five-year contract extension worth $10 million in 2014 before making his major league debut but struggled initially with a batting average of .171 in his first two seasons.

His brief reemergence this year leaves the Astros with fewer left-handed options in their lineup, with only Trammell, switch-hitters Hummel, and backup catcher Martin Maldonado remaining. Singleton’s future is uncertain; the Astros have until July 21 to trade him or he will clear waivers. If unclaimed, he can accept an outright assignment in the minor leagues or choose to enter free agency.