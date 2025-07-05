Astros Designate Jordan Weems for Assignment After Brief Stint

HOUSTON, Texas – The Houston Astros have designated right-handed pitcher Jordan Weems for assignment, according to Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle. This move comes after Weems made only two appearances since being called up to the active roster on June 24.

During his brief time with the team, Weems pitched three innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits. He did not record any strikeouts or walks. His performance did not impress the Astros, leading to the decision to designate him for assignment, as he is out of options.

Weems has a career earned run average of 5.28 over 158 2/3 innings in six Major League seasons. His strikeout rate has shown a decline, dropping from 25% earlier in his career to 17.9% last season. Prior to his call-up, Weems made 29 appearances in Triple-A, where he posted a 4.66 ERA with a strikeout rate of 21.4% and a walk rate of 12.2%.

As a result of this move, Weems will lose his spot on both the 26-man and 40-man rosters. He is being replaced by Jason Alexander, who was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land. The waiver process could take up to a week, during which the Astros may explore trade options. If unclaimed, Weems has the right to elect free agency.