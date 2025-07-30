Astros Eye Potential Trades for Third Baseman Amid Injury Concerns

HOUSTON, Texas — The Houston Astros are exploring trade options for a third baseman due to the injury of rookie infielder Jonathan Paredes, who is at risk of missing the rest of the season with a strained hamstring.

The Astros have their eyes on players like Carlos Correa and Nolan Arenado, according to a high-ranking executive who requested anonymity because discussions are ongoing. The team is looking to bolster their roster as they aim for another postseason run.

Correa, a former Astros star, is intriguing because he has a track record with the team, having helped clinch four division titles and one World Series championship. Despite signing a three-year deal with the Minnesota Twins, he has returned to the spotlight after previous contract agreements with both the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets fell through due to physical issues.

Correa, 30, has expressed openness to waiving his no-trade clause to return to Houston, where he lives in the offseason. However, any trade may require the Twins to absorb a part of his remaining contract worth $103.5 million through 2028.

Meanwhile, Arenado, who was considered in a trade to Houston last year, has also gained renewed interest from the Astros. The 34-year-old has a no-trade clause and made it clear he is only interested in playing for a contender.

Astros General Manager Dana Brown told USA Today, “We tried to convince him that we’re not rebuilding, that the window is always open with our owner.” As the Astros currently lead the AL West with a 61-47 record, Arenado’s sense of urgency may now align with the team’s aspirations.

The financial aspect also plays a role in discussions. Acquiring Eugenio Suárez from the Arizona Diamondbacks could be a more economically feasible option. Suárez is in the final year of his contract, owed about $4.8 million for the remainder of the season, and could be a valuable asset given his recent offensive performance.

Despite the options, the Astros are cautious in their approach. They have a significant number of players on the injured list and have struggled lately, losing 12 of their last 18 games without their leading hitter, Paredes, who is sidelined with a serious hamstring injury.

As the trade deadline approaches on Thursday at 6 p.m. ET, the Astros will weigh the pros and cons of acquiring Correa, Arenado, or Suárez. With about $60 million coming off the books this offseason, the team is willing to face potential luxury tax implications for the chance to secure a postseason spot.

“We’re here to win. That’s what this organization is all about. It won’t accept anything less,” said Astros All-Star second baseman Jose Altuve, emphasizing the team’s winning mentality.