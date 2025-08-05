Astros Face Off Against Marlins Amid Losing Streak

MIAMI, Fla. — The Houston Astros, standing at 62-50, will take on the Miami Marlins (55-55) on Tuesday in the first of a three-game series at loanDepot park. Jason Alexander is set to pitch for Houston, while Sandy Alcantara will take the mound for Miami.

The Astros arrive in South Florida after a tough weekend in Boston, where they were swept by the Red Sox. Houston has struggled recently, going 2-8 over their last ten games, and their lead in the American League West has dwindled to just 2.5 games ahead of Seattle. In contrast, the Marlins are on a roll, having won five consecutive games and achieving their first-ever sweep of the Yankees at home. Miami has surged to a 30-14 record since June 13, closing the gap to just six games for a Wild Card playoff spot.

The current betting odds list the Astros as slight underdogs at +109, while the Marlins are favored at -130. The total for the game is set at 8.5 runs, and Houston is listed as a 1.5-run underdog with odds of +159. With the Astros’ recent batting troubles, averaging only 2.9 runs per game, the team will look for offensive solutions against Miami’s strong pitching staff.

Both teams have shown contrasting performance metrics. While the Marlins boast a 4.7 runs per game average, coupled with a solid pitching ERA of 2.96, the Astros are struggling with a 5.01 ERA. Players to watch include Houston’s Yainer Diaz, who has a batting average of .254 and 15 home runs this season, and Miami’s Trevor Story, leading the Red Sox with 68 RBIs.

This matchup showcases the urgency of the Astros to bounce back from recent defeats, while the Marlins look to maintain their winning momentum. Fans are eagerly awaiting the game, with coverage available across multiple networks.