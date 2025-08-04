Astros Face Off Against Resurgent Marlins in Key Series

HOUSTON, Texas — The Houston Astros are poised to meet the Miami Marlins for a three-game series starting Monday night, as both teams head in opposite directions. While the Astros are looking to secure their ninth consecutive playoff berth, the Marlins are riding a wave of success after years of struggle.

The Astros, currently at the top of the American League West, faced a setback over the weekend, getting swept by the Boston Red Sox in a three-game series. Manager Joe Espada is eager for his team to regroup quickly and shift focus to Monday’s action. ‘We just couldn’t get a lot going on the whole series. We have to put it behind us quickly and get ready for Miami,’ said Espada.

In contrast, the Marlins have been surging with a recent record of 30 wins and 14 losses since mid-June. After a rough 100-loss season in 2024, Miami fans are seeing a different team. They celebrated their first-ever sweep of the New York Yankees this past weekend, highlighted by All-Star Kyle Stowers‘ outstanding performance, which included two home runs and eight RBIs against New York.

Marlins rookie manager Clayton McCullough described the achievement as a ‘steady climb.’ The team reached the .500 mark for the first time this season, boasting a record of 55-55. ‘It took a lot of work to get here. Now we have to get ready for Houston,’ McCullough added.

On the mound for Miami, Sandy Alcantara will start Monday night. The 2022 Cy Young Award winner has had a difficult season recovering from elbow surgery, but he has allowed just one run in his last two starts amidst trade rumors surrounding him. ‘It’s been a bumpy road, but I’m feeling good out there,’ Alcantara said.

Houston will counter with Jason Alexander, a less seasoned right-hander who has struggled this season with a 7.36 ERA in 2025. The Astros recently made headlines by acquiring former Marlins right fielder Jesus Sanchez, who is keen to face his old team. Analytics suggest that Sanchez could provide a much-needed boost to a struggling Astros lineup.

The stage is set for an exciting matchup as both teams battle for necessary victories. Will the Astros shake off their recent defeat, or will the Marlins continue their impressive climb? Fans can expect to see action unfold starting Monday night at LoanDepot Park.