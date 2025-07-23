Astros Face Diamondbacks in Key MLB Matchup Tuesday Night

Phoenix, Arizona — The Houston Astros (58-42) will play the Arizona Diamondbacks (50-51) on Tuesday at 9:40 p.m. ET at Chase Field. This game follows the Astros’ victory in the series opener the previous night, where they won 6-3.

Framber Valdez is scheduled to pitch for the Astros, bringing a solid 10-4 record and a 2.75 ERA this season. Meanwhile, Eduardo Rodriguez is expected to take the mound for Arizona, holding a 3-6 record with a 5.94 ERA.

In the opening game, rookie Brice Matthews made headlines by hitting the first two home runs of his career and driving in five runs. Colton Gordon, the Astros’ starter, lasted 5.2 innings and allowed three runs, earning his fourth win.

For the Diamondbacks, Eugenio Suárez continues to shine, hitting his fifth home run in the last three games despite the loss. He currently boasts a .257 batting average with 36 home runs this season.

This matchup marks a critical point in the season for both teams as they strive for playoff positions. The Astros aim to maintain their lead in the American League West, while the Diamondbacks hope to climb above .500.

Fans can catch the game on Fubo, a streaming service that provides access to live sports and on-demand shows.