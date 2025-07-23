Sports
Astros Face Diamondbacks in Key MLB Matchup Tuesday Night
Phoenix, Arizona — The Houston Astros (58-42) will play the Arizona Diamondbacks (50-51) on Tuesday at 9:40 p.m. ET at Chase Field. This game follows the Astros’ victory in the series opener the previous night, where they won 6-3.
Framber Valdez is scheduled to pitch for the Astros, bringing a solid 10-4 record and a 2.75 ERA this season. Meanwhile, Eduardo Rodriguez is expected to take the mound for Arizona, holding a 3-6 record with a 5.94 ERA.
In the opening game, rookie Brice Matthews made headlines by hitting the first two home runs of his career and driving in five runs. Colton Gordon, the Astros’ starter, lasted 5.2 innings and allowed three runs, earning his fourth win.
For the Diamondbacks, Eugenio Suárez continues to shine, hitting his fifth home run in the last three games despite the loss. He currently boasts a .257 batting average with 36 home runs this season.
This matchup marks a critical point in the season for both teams as they strive for playoff positions. The Astros aim to maintain their lead in the American League West, while the Diamondbacks hope to climb above .500.
Fans can catch the game on Fubo, a streaming service that provides access to live sports and on-demand shows.
Recent Posts
- XRP Surges as U.S. House Discusses Crypto Legislation
- North Carolina Alumni Shine in Premier Lacrosse League Weekend
- Chris Hughes Reveals JoJo Siwa’s Playful Nicknames for His Private Parts
- Emma Navarro Pokes Fun at Jannik Sinner Ahead of US Open Mixed Doubles
- Yates Earns Save After Scott’s Injury in Dodgers’ Win Over Twins
- Man Dies, Woman Injured in Glendale House Fire
- Study Reveals Mixed Accuracy in FDA-Authorized COVID-19 Antigen Tests
- Germany Faces Spain in Epic Women’s Euro 2025 Semifinal
- KFC Launches ‘Kentucky Fried Comeback’ with Free Chicken Offer
- Phoenix Suns Sign Former Lakers Guard Jordan Goodwin Off Waivers
- German Women’s National Team Advances to Semi-Finals After Thrilling Win
- T-Mobile Raises Subscriber Estimates Amid Strong Demand
- Taylor Townsend Triumphs Over Tatjana Maria at Mubadala Citi DC Open
- Salma Paralluelo bounces back to help Spain at Euro 2025
- Tesla Faces Economic Challenges as Q2 Earnings Fall Short
- Broadcom Shares Drop Amid Delays in AI Infrastructure Project
- QuantumScape Soars Ahead of Earnings, Sparked by Production Breakthrough
- Broadcom Faces Stock Decline Amid AI Project Delays
- Trump’s Name in Epstein Files Sparks Controversy
- Pokémon GO Fest 2025: Max Finale to Feature Epic Battles and New Pokémon