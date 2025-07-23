Sports
Astros Face Diamondbacks in Crucial Matchup Tonight
PHOENIX, AZ — The Houston Astros will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field tonight at 9:40 p.m. EDT. This matchup comes after the Astros secured a 6-3 victory in the series opener on July 21.
The Astros, currently 58-42 this season, are favored with a moneyline of -116 against the Diamondbacks, who have a record of 50-51 and are the underdogs at -104. The game anticipates 8.5 runs for the over/under, with various betting trends to consider.
Pitching for the Astros tonight is Framber Valdez, while the Diamondbacks’ Eduardo Rodriguez will take the mound. The Astros have demonstrated strength against the spread this season, with a 57-42 record. In contrast, the Diamondbacks have struggled slightly, holding a record of 49-51 against the spread.
Rookie Brice Matthews pushed the Astros forward in the last game, hitting his first two career home runs and contributing five RBIs. Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks saw Eugenio Suarez homer for the fifth time in three games, despite the loss.
In addition to the betting odds, recent player performances and injury reports are crucial for fans and bettors alike. The Astros aim to maintain their strong offensive metrics, while both teams look to improve their pitching effectiveness.
Fans can catch the game and track live odds and performances via various platforms as the action unfolds tonight.
