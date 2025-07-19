Sports
Astros to Face Mariners in Crucial AL West Showdown
SEATTLE, WA — The Houston Astros are set to play the Seattle Mariners on Friday, July 18, 2025, at 10:10 p.m. ET. This weekend series is particularly significant as both teams vie for the lead in the AL West standings.
Currently, the Astros, with a record of 56-40, sit at the top of their division, while the Mariners follow closely with a 51-45 record. The two teams have faced each other six times this season, splitting the outcomes evenly.
The Astros will send Brandon Walter to the mound for the opener of the series. Walter has been performing well this season, entering the game with a 3.98 ERA. He’ll be opposed by Mariners’ ace Luis Castillo, who holds a 6-5 record and a 4.17 xFIP.
Chandler Rome, a reporter for the Houston Chronicle, noted this matchup is pivotal for both teams as they return from the All-Star break. “The Astros and Mariners have a chance to gain a crucial advantage in the division,” Rome stated.
The series amplifies the competition between these divisional rivals, especially with the playoffs approaching. Fans are excited to see which team will emerge as the frontrunner by the end of this weekend.
