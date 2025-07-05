Astros Hold Off Rockies for 6-5 Win in Denver

DENVER, Colorado — Victor Caratini hit a grand slam, leading the Houston Astros to a narrow 6-5 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night at Coors Field. This win marked the Astros’ seventh victory in their last eight games.

Caratini’s slam came during a five-run third inning that put Houston ahead 6-1. Christian Walker contributed significantly, going 3 for 4 with an RBI. With this latest performance, the Astros improved their record to 51-34, while the Rockies fell to a dismal 19-66.

The Rockies took an early lead in the first inning with a solo home run from Hunter Goodman, who returned to the lineup after missing some games due to injury. However, the Astros quickly answered, with Walker delivering a two-out RBI single in the second inning to tie the game at 1-1.

During the third inning, after Chase Dollander’s pickoff attempt went awry, the Astros capitalized. Isaac Paredes got on base, and later, Caratini sent a line drive over the right-field fence, making it a commanding 6-1.

Despite their struggles, the Rockies chipped away at the lead, scoring one run each in the third, fourth, and fifth innings. Goodman hit another homer in the ninth, reducing the deficit to one run but ultimately coming up short.

Astros reliever Josh Hader recorded his 24th save of the season despite giving up a late homer. Dollander’s tough outing ended after 2 and 2/3 innings, allowing six runs on seven hits.

The night underscored Colorado’s ongoing struggles as they have lost nine out of their last 11 games. The Rockies are now tied for the most losses by a major league team through the first 85 games.

Next, the Astros will face the Rockies again on Wednesday, with Hunter Brown taking the mound for Houston.