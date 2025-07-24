Astros Host Athletics as MLB Series Begins in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas — The Houston Astros will face the Oakland Athletics on Thursday, July 24, 2025, in what promises to be an exciting start to a four-game series at Daikin Park. The game is scheduled to begin at 8:10 p.m. ET, and fans can catch the action on MLBN and NBCSCA or stream it online.

The Astros come into this matchup with a strong 60-42 record, currently leading the American League West. They will start right-hander Jason Alexander, who has a record of 1-0 with an 8.40 ERA this season. The A’s, on the other hand, sit in fifth place with a record of 42-62, and will send Luis Severino to the mound. Severino, despite struggling this season with a 3-11 record and a 5.10 ERA, is looking to turn things around after a recent win over the Cleveland Guardians.

Both teams have faced challenges lately. Houston managed to sweep the Arizona Diamondbacks in their last series, while Oakland is trying to recover from a recent sweep by the Texas Rangers. The Astros have excelled at home, with a 33-19 record, and have shown a notable ability to score runs, posting a 33-7 record when they score five or more.

Key players to watch include Houston’s Jose Altuve, who has 17 home runs and 53 RBIs this season, and Oakland’s Brent Rooker, who has hit 21 home runs. Altuve has been particularly strong lately, and his performance in this game could be critical for the Astros’ offense given the number of injuries affecting the team.

Injuries are a concern for both squads. The Astros have multiple players on the injured list, including star pitcher Lance McCullers. Oakland is also dealing with injuries, having several pitchers sidelined due to various ailments.

As the Astros look to extend their winning streak to five games, the Athletics aim to pull themselves back into contention in the AL West. This matchup marks the seventh meeting between the teams this season, with Houston holding a 4-2 advantage in the season series.