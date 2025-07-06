LOS ANGELES, California — The Houston Astros delivered a crushing defeat to the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 4, 2025, marking one of the most lopsided losses in Dodger Stadium history. Astros players Jose Altuve and Christian Walker shone brightly, each contributing significant runs to their team’s 22-6 victory.

Altuve, a notorious figure among Dodger fans for his role in the 2017 sign-stealing scandal, went 3-for-3 with two home runs and five RBIs. Walker added to the misery with a 4-for-5 performance that included a home run and four RBIs of his own.

The Dodgers’ pitching staff faltered, with starting pitcher Ben Casparius surrendering six runs in just three innings. Reliever Noah Davis had a particularly brutal outing, allowing ten runs in the sixth inning alone. This performance marked the highest number of runs the Dodgers had given up in a single inning since 1999.

“Those low-lights marked another frustrating night for Casparius,” said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. “We might return him to the bullpen moving forward after this performance.”

Fans at Chavez Ravine serenaded Altuve with loud boos for each at-bat, but the Astros second baseman responded to the crowd by driving in runs and showcasing his skill with the bat. Altuve hit a double off the wall in the first inning and launched a two-run home run against Casparius in the third.

Meanwhile, Walker, a former two-time All-Star with the Arizona Diamondbacks, continued to torment the Dodgers. In his first at-bat, he singled Altuve home before hitting his 28th career home run against Los Angeles later in the game.

Roberts noted the significant turnaround for the Astros, who surged to win 27 of their last 37 games after a slow start to the season. “Certainly, there’s been some history with our organizations,” Roberts said about the ongoing narrative of their rivalry. “But most guys who were part of that scandal are gone now.”

The Dodgers had considered making trades in response to injuries, but positive news about Max Muncy changed the team’s plans. However, following the July 4 debacle, the Dodgers face questions moving forward as they attempt to regain their footing.

This loss serves as a painful reminder of the Dodgers’ struggles against a retooled Astros lineup, reaffirming the historic tension between the two franchises.