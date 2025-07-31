Astros’ Paredes Expected to Miss Rest of Season with Hamstring Tear

HOUSTON, Texas — The Houston Astros confirmed that third baseman Isaac Paredes is expected to miss 6-7 months due to a hamstring tear. Paredes has not played since July 20, when his injury was initially diagnosed as a hamstring strain. Despite the serious nature of the injury, there is hope he could return in time for Opening Day 2026.

This news comes as a significant setback for the Astros and for Paredes, who has been excelling in his debut season with the team. Acquired in the trade involving Kyle Tucker, Paredes was batting .259 with an .829 OPS, contributing 19 home runs and 50 RBIs over 94 games.

In response to Paredes’ injury, the Astros have acquired infielder Ramón Urías from the Baltimore Orioles. Urías, primarily a third baseman, can also play other infield positions, providing depth to the team.

Despite these disruptions, the Astros have shown resilience, having lost key players like Tucker, Yordan Álvarez, and Alex Bregman in previous seasons. Currently, they maintain a five-game lead over the Seattle Mariners in the American League West.

The Astros are eyeing roster improvements before the trade deadline, particularly in their pitching lineup. Starting rotation injuries have affected performance, prompting interest in pitchers Sandy Alcantara and Dylan Cease.

With a record of 62-47, Houston looks poised for postseason action, and acquiring a new pitcher could enhance their chances.