Astros Part Ways With Star Pitcher Framber Valdez Amid Free Agency

HOUSTON, Texas — The Houston Astros appear to have moved on from left-handed starter Framber Valdez, who remains a free agent this offseason. Valdez declined a $22 million qualifying offer from the Astros, a move intended to secure draft pick compensation should he sign elsewhere.

Whichever team signs Valdez will have to give up a draft pick in 2026, which can complicate a pitcher’s free agency market. With Dylan Cease signing with the Toronto Blue Jays, Valdez is now viewed as the top remaining left-handed starter available. Despite interest, he is yet to sign with a new team.

According to Jon Heyman, the New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, and Baltimore Orioles have all engaged in discussions with Valdez’s representation. The Mets, who have yet to bolster their rotation for 2026, are particularly notable. They have made significant changes this offseason, trading outfielder Brandon Nimmo and infielder Jeff McNeil, while also showing interest in high-end pitchers.

The Giants recently signed Adrian Houser to a two-year deal, while the Orioles added Shane Baz in a trade, indicating their own plans to strengthen their pitching staff. Insiders suggest the Orioles are still active in the market.

At age 32, Valdez is facing free agency for the first time. He is recognized for his durability and has consistently performed well. Career stats show he is 81-52 with a 3.36 ERA and over 1,000 strikeouts. Valdez has participated in two All-Star games and played a key role in Houston’s 2022 World Series victory.

With the Astros signing KBO star Ryan Weiss and trading for Pittsburgh starter Mike Burrows, Valdez’s exit from Houston seems all but assured. Many anticipate he could eventually sign with the Mets, who urgently need to improve their starting rotation after struggles this past season.

Valdez’s potential contract is projected between $150 million for five years and up to $220 million for seven years. His last season saw him finish with a 13-11 record and a 3.66 ERA, continuing to establish himself as a premier left-handed pitcher in the league.