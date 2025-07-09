Astros’ Peña, Brown, Hader Make 2025 MLB All-Star Roster

HOUSTON, Texas — Houston Astros fans have reason to celebrate as three players have been named to the 2025 MLB All-Star Game. Jeremy Peña will represent the American League as a reserve shortstop, while pitchers Hunter Brown and Josh Hader are also included in the lineup.

The announcement came on Sunday, and it’s a major honor for Peña, who was the World Series MVP during the Astros’ championship run in his rookie year, 2022. He is currently enjoying a robust season, boasting a .322 batting average, 11 home runs, and 40 runs batted in.

Hunter Brown is enjoying a breakout season in his fourth year in the major leagues, holding a 9-3 record with 126 strikeouts over 104 innings pitched. His 1.82 earned run average leads all starting pitchers in the league.

Josh Hader, making his sixth All-Star appearance, has had an impressive year with a 1.80 ERA in 40 innings and leads MLB with 25 saves. Hader was previously known as a standout closer with the Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres.

The 2025 MLB All-Star Game will take place on July 15 at Truist Park in Atlanta. Fans are eager to see how these Astros players perform on such a prominent stage.

Meanwhile, the Astros are keeping an eye on Yordan Alvarez, who missed time this season due to a hand injury but received positive news from a hand specialist. After additional imaging, it was confirmed that the inflammation was the main issue, while a previous fracture is no longer a concern. This news is a relief for the team as Alvarez works towards recovery.