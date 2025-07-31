Astros Seek to Bolster Pitching Rotation Ahead of Trade Deadline

HOUSTON, Texas — The Houston Astros are actively pursuing ways to improve their pitching rotation as the MLB trade deadline approaches this Thursday. With Framber Valdez and Hunter Brown as their top starters, the team faces concerns regarding rotation depth and consistency due to injuries.

General Manager Dana Brown has made it clear that acquiring a reliable third starter is a priority. One top target is Merrill Kelly of the Arizona Diamondbacks, who ranks high on ESPN’s list of potential trade candidates.

Kelly currently holds a record of 9-6 with a 3.22 ERA this season, having struck out 121 batters in 22 starts. His strong performance in last year’s postseason, where he posted a 2.25 ERA in 24 innings, makes him an attractive option for teams seeking pitching depth.

In addition to Kelly, other potential trade targets include Dylan Cease of the San Diego Padres and Joe Ryan from the Minnesota Twins; however, both pitchers are viewed as long shots for a trade. Insiders believe the Astros must act quickly if they wish to secure a pitcher ahead of the competitive trade deadline.

The Astros’ current rotation beyond Brown and Valdez includes three additional starters with double-digit games, averaging an ERA of 5.61, which raises concerns as the team prepares for the playoffs. Balancing their pitching needs with the costs of acquisitions could be crucial in ensuring they have the depth required for a successful postseason run.

As the clock ticks down to the deadline, the Astros must weigh their options carefully to respond to the challenges posed by injuries and ensure they remain competitive this season.