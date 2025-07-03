Astros Seek Sweep Against Rockies in July 3 Showdown

Denver, CO

The Houston Astros (52-34) aim for a three-game sweep against the Colorado Rockies (19-67) in an afternoon matchup on July 3, 2025. The Astros are on a three-game winning streak and won Tuesday night’s game 5-3.

Kyle Freeland (1-9, 5.56 ERA) will start for the Rockies, while Brandon Walter (1-1, 3.34 ERA) takes the mound for the Astros. First pitch is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. ET at Coors Field.

Houston is favored at -190 on the money line, meaning a $190 bet would win $100, according to latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under for total runs scored is set at 11.

Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes, who leads the team with 17 home runs and 46 RBIs, is having a strong season. He tallied two hits in yesterday’s win, marking four hits in his last five games. Meanwhile, Houston’s Jose Altuve is also a key player, batting .259 with 13 home runs.

On the opposite side, Colorado’s Hunter Goodman leads the Rockies with a .286 batting average and 16 home runs. He had two home runs in the July 1 contest against Houston and is looking to add to his impressive stats.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates games 10,000 times, suggests an under outcome with 10.1 projected combined runs. Experts believe there may be value on one side of the money line.

As the teams prepare to face off, all eyes will be on the pitchers and how the hitters respond in this crucial matchup.