Astros Sign Enyel De Los Santos; Roster Moves Made

HOUSTON, Texas — The Houston Astros signed right-handed pitcher Enyel De Los Santos to a major-league contract on August 7, 2025. He is set to join the team in New York for their upcoming game.

In a corresponding move, the Astros optioned fellow righty Nick Hernandez to Triple-A Sugar Land and designated Luis Contreras for assignment to clear space on their active and 40-man rosters. De Los Santos brings a year-to-date record of 3-3 with a 4.53 earned run average (ERA) and a 1.31 WHIP after pitching 43 2/3 innings across 43 appearances this season.

De Los Santos was designated for assignment by the Atlanta Braves on July 30 after struggling to maintain his roster spot, which was attributed to a decrease in performance. Previously, he had a more promising record in 2022 and 2023 with the Cleveland Guardians, where he posted a 3.18 ERA and 25.8% strikeout rate.

The Astros are hoping to rejuvenate De Los Santos’s career, as he was out of options and had cleared waivers to elect for free agency. Houston’s management believes they can help him rediscover his best form before the season concludes.

Contreras, who had a challenging season with a 6.75 ERA in major-league action, may find another opportunity as he moves to waivers.

The Astros aim to make a strong late-season push, and De Los Santos’s performance will be crucial as he steps into his new role.