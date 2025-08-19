Sports
Astros vs. Tigers Game Delayed: New Start Time Set
Detroit, Michigan – Tuesday’s game between the Houston Astros and Detroit Tigers has been delayed due to rain. The contest was originally slated to start at 6:40 p.m. EST, but inclement weather will prevent the game from starting on time. The new tentative start time is now set for 7:15 p.m. EST.
The Tigers enter this game as the favorites at -169 odds while the Astros are the underdogs at +138, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The run total is currently listed at 7.5.
This matchup features a premier pitching duel with Detroit’s left-handed pitcher Tarik Skubal (2.42 ERA, 0.87 WHIP, 190 strikeouts) going against Houston’s right-hander Hunter Brown (2.45 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 164 strikeouts).
The previous game saw the Tigers defeat the Astros 10-0, giving Detroit a boost in the American League postseason race, improving their record to 74-53. The Astros, however, fell to 69-56 after their lackluster performance.
As the teams await a clearer weather condition, fans are encouraged to stay tuned for live updates regarding the rain delay from DK Network.
