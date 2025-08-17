Astros Turn to Cristian Javier in Series Deciding Game vs Orioles

HOUSTON, Texas — The Houston Astros will face the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday afternoon at Daikin Park for the rubber match of their three-game series.

The Astros are coming off a dramatic 5-4 win in 12 innings on Saturday, which followed the Orioles’ 7-0 shutout victory on Friday. Manager Joe Espada praised his team’s depth, as several players not originally on the roster contributed to the win.

“You have different heroes every single day stepping up, staying together,” Espada said. “In a long season like this, you need everyone pulling the same rope, and we are doing just that.”

The game marks a potential comeback for slugger Yordan Alvarez, who has been out since May 3 due to a fractured right hand. Alvarez completed his rehab in Florida and is expected to join the team in Houston on Sunday. Espada remained noncommittal about Alvarez’s immediate future.

Right-hander Cristian Javier (1-0, 3.60 ERA) will start for the Astros. This season, he returned from Tommy John surgery and made his debut on Monday, allowing two runs over five innings against the Boston Red Sox.

“I feel good about Cristian starting,” Espada said. “He’s been working hard to get back and has shown promise in his return.”

The Orioles will counter with Dean Kremer (8-9, 4.17 ERA), who nearly pitched a complete game in his last outing against the Seattle Mariners. Kremer has enjoyed success against the Astros, holding a 3-0 record with a 1.82 ERA in his previous starts against them.

On Saturday, young outfielder Dylan Beavers made his Major League debut for the Orioles. Beavers, along with other promising players like Gunnar Henderson and Jackson Holliday, represents the team’s homegrown talent that interim manager Tony Mansolino hopes will shine against the first-place Astros.

“Our scouting first and player development second have brought us to this point, allowing these players to come here and compete,” Mansolino said.

The series concludes Sunday, August 17, 2025, at 2:10 p.m. ET.