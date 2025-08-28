Astros Welcome Back Yordan Alvarez for Playoff Push

HOUSTON, Texas — The Houston Astros are eager to make a strong playoff push with the recent return of All-Star slugger Yordan Alvarez. After missing significant time due to injury, Alvarez rejoined the lineup this week, providing a much-needed boost. The Astros currently sit atop the American League West with a record of 72-60, despite facing recent challenges.

Manager Joe Espada spoke about the importance of Alvarez’s return. He emphasized the impact the 6-foot-4, 237-pound hitter has on the team, not just in the batter’s box but also as a competitor. ‘Our team just got that much better today by adding one of the best hitters in the big leagues,’ Espada said.

Alvarez’s comeback comes at a crucial time as the Astros approach the postseason. He is known for his clutch performances, having hit at least 31 home runs in each of the last four seasons with an average OPS of .988. However, he struggled before his injury, batting just .210 with below-average offensive metrics.

While scoring 0-2 in his initial game back — with two walks — Alvarez’s presence is expected to greatly benefit the Astros as they enter a vital stretch in the season. Christian Walker and Carlos Correa have also been key contributors in this second half, with Walker hitting six home runs in August alone.

The Astros have a solid chance of remaining competitive, as Alvarez joins a lineup featuring notable players like Correa and Walker, who have been stepping up recently. With roughly 30 games left in the regular season, the Houston squad remains determined to solidify their playoff position.

As the postseason approaches, Alvarez’s ability to regain his form could become pivotal for the Astros’ hopes of returning to the World Series.