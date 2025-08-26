Astros Welcome Back Yordan Alvarez After Long Injury Absence

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros activated three-time All-Star Yordan Alvarez on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, ahead of their series opener against the Colorado Rockies. This marks Alvarez’s return after a 100-game stint on the injured list, which has left the team without one of its most crucial hitters since May 2.

Alvarez’s injury, initially labeled as right hand inflammation, was later discovered to be a fracture of the fourth metacarpal. This was revealed after he participated in live batting practice in June, hoping for a quick comeback. He faced multiple setbacks, including another injury during his rehabilitation in July, which required additional treatment.

Before his activation, Alvarez played four minor league games, achieving a .467 batting average with four doubles. During his absence, the Astros maintained a record of 56 wins and 44 losses, but they struggled offensively, hitting just .258 and averaging 3.9 runs per game in August.

Alvarez’s comeback is timely as several key players, including All-Star Isaac Paredes, faced their own injury challenges. The team’s offense significantly dwindled, highlighted by a 31-inning scoreless streak last week.

His return is expected to boost the Astros’ morale and lineup strength. Manager Joe Espada suggested Alvarez could bat anywhere from second to fourth in the order, providing a needed distraction for opposing pitchers. Alvarez’s career .967 OPS against left-handed pitching adds another layer of strategic advantage for the Astros.

The return of Alvarez raises questions about Jose Altuve‘s role, who has been filling in as the designated hitter and has not played left field in nearly a month. The Astros may look to limit Alvarez’s defensive responsibilities to protect his health.

As Alvarez steps back into the lineup, the Astros hope his presence will energize the team and help them push for a playoff spot. Fans are eager to rally behind their returning star.