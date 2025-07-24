ASU Tight Ends Eye Breakout Season with Metayer Leading the Charge

Boulder, Colorado – On Nov. 22, senior tight end Chamon Metayer returns to the turf at Folsom Field, marking a comeback without any special recognition. Most attendees may not remember him, but this return holds significance for Metayer as he aims to showcase his potential.

After catching 23 passes and scoring five touchdowns in 2023 at ASU, Metayer transferred from Colorado in the spring of 2024, feeling that the Buffaloes’ new offense would limit his opportunities. Colorado’s leading tight end recorded just nine catches last season, prompting Metayer’s move to Arizona State.

Now, he has the chance to show Colorado what they missed. Last season, he recorded 32 receptions for 306 yards and five touchdowns, earning second-team All-Big 12 honors. Metayer’s performance is considered crucial to ASU’s success, as they aim to improve upon last season’s 10 wins and conference championship.

“I just wanted to put myself in the best fit possible and be around guys that I can elevate,” Metayer said last year. “That’s a big thing; I want to be coachable, I want to be reliable.”

Metayer also seeks to attract the attention of NFL scouts, proving himself as a player ready for the professional level. “The challenge is how do we be that much better than we were last year,” said ASU tight ends coach. “What we were last year is not going to be good enough to repeat what we did.”

Following the departure of star running back Cam Skattebo, ASU is looking for players to step up, which opens doors for Metayer. He is expected to be targeted more in the passing game, especially in formations featuring two tight ends, creating mismatches for opposing defenses.

His chemistry with sophomore quarterback Jaden Rashada will be essential, especially in third-down situations and red-zone opportunities. Metayer is expected to play a pivotal role this season, aiming to prove he is more than a complimentary player.

Alongside Metayer, senior Cameron Harpole will also look to establish himself in a tight end group that is crucial to ASU’s plans. Harpole recorded only one reception last season but excelled as a blocker, holding the highest speed among tight ends during offseason testing.

In addition, transfer tight end Austin Anderson is in an intriguing position as he arrives from the University of Wyoming. Anderson, a 6-foot-5, 245-pound junior, recorded five catches last season before an injury sidelined him. Coaches and analysts have noted his unique combination of agility and blocking skill, indicating he may play a significant role.

Redshirt freshmen Brent Fortier and Jay Giggey also look to make an impression this fall. Fortier, a former four-star recruit, aims to recover from a torn ACL, while Giggey continues to refine his skills after playing multiple positions in high school.

Incoming true freshman Grayson Ia, standing at 6-foot-6 and 255 pounds, also presents a promising future for the tight end group. Ia has already impressed the coaching staff during practice and could quickly become a vital asset.

As ASU seeks to replace the production loss from Skattebo, the tight end group is not just filling gaps but is also striving for validation and success. “So excited about the tight end room,” said coach Mohns. “It starts with Chamon. You can see that the standard is elevated, and guys are making each other better.”