Atalanta Faces Genoa in Coppa Italia Knockout Match Today

BERGAMO, Italy – Atalanta is set to face Genoa today at 3 p.m. in the New Balance Arena for a decisive round of 16 match in the Coppa Italia. Coach Raffaele Palladino emphasized the importance of winning, even with a rotated squad of reserves.

The match is expected to draw a significant crowd, as it is included for the 15,000 season ticket holders. Atalanta, known as the Goddess, aims to build upon its success from last year, when it defeated Cesena 6-1 in a similar stage of the tournament.

Genoa, under the leadership of coach Daniele De Rossi, comes into the match with renewed confidence, boasting two wins and two draws in their last four league matches. The Grifoni will have 500 of their fans in attendance, hoping to spur the team to victory.

“The Coppa Italia is a goal for us. In the last seven editions, Atalanta has reached the final three times. We want to go all the way,” Palladino said. The former Genoa player plans to give playing time to those who haven’t featured much this season but will ensure a competitive squad remains on the field.

Atalanta’s lineup will include notable players such as the returning Kolasinac, who comes back from a long injury layoff, and captain Pasalic in midfield. The team will rotate between international talents and younger players to maintain quality and performance, ensuring depth is available on the bench if needed.

Among the key players is Lookman, who is expected to contribute effectively before joining the Nigeria national team for the Africa Cup of Nations shortly. “With Lookman, we immediately understood each other. He’s a great professional, and the results are showing,” Palladino added.

Atalanta’s starting XI is expected to be: Sportiello; Ahanor, Kossounou, Kolasinac; Bellanova, Pasalic, Musah, Bernasconi; Samardzic; Maldini, and Krstovic. With this mix of experienced and developing players, Atalanta aims to advance further in the Coppa Italia.