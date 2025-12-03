Atalanta Faces Genoa in Coppa Italia Clash

Bergamo, Italy – Atalanta BC will host Genoa CFC in the round of 16 of the Coppa Italia on December 3, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. local time. After defeating Fiorentina 2-0 in their last Serie A match, Atalanta is on a high, aiming to extend their four-match winning streak against the Grifone.

Atalanta’s new manager, Raffaele Palladino, secured his first league victory over Fiorentina, lifting spirits in the squad. Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman scored again in the match, marking a strong rebound following a difficult start to the season. In their last two games, Lookman has contributed two goals and one assist, highlighting his return to form.

Despite a shaky start in the league, Atalanta has recently shown improvement, recording back-to-back victories after an early loss under Palladino. The last time they achieved three consecutive wins was in May during an unbeaten run. Home fans expect nothing less than a victory against Genoa, which would mark a significant milestone for Atalanta this season.

In contrast, Genoa enters the match looking to end their poor run against Atalanta. They have lost their last four encounters by an aggregate score of 14-4, with their last win against the Bergamaschi in December 2018. Currently led by manager Daniele De Rossi, Genoa aims to capitalize on their current four-match unbeaten streak.

However, Genoa has struggled defensively, failing to keep a clean sheet in their last six games. Their last clean sheet was in October against Parma. De Rossi’s squad recently earned a 2-1 victory over Hellas Verona and will be hoping to perform well in this high-stakes match against Atalanta.

In terms of lineup changes, Atalanta is expected to make adjustments, with Lookman likely starting again after his impressive form. Nikola Krstovic and Lazar Samardzic might also feature in the starting eleven, replacing others in the lineup. Genoa, meanwhile, will be without Junior Messias, Maxwel Cornet, and Hugo Cuenca due to injuries.

Both teams are vying for advancement in the Coppa Italia, with the winner set to face either Juventus or Udinese in the next round of the tournament. With expectations running high, both coaches will look to secure a crucial win and progress further in the competition.