Atalanta Faces Hellas Verona in Serie A Clash This Weekend

Bergamo, Italy – Atalanta BC will take on Hellas Verona in a Serie A match on Saturday, December 6, at 2:45 PM ET at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi. Both teams come into the match looking to improve their standings in the league.

Atalanta enters the game fresh off a 2-0 victory against ACF Fiorentina. In that match, they controlled the game with 18 shots, outshooting Fiorentina by six. This performance has given the team confidence as they prepare to face Verona, who has struggled this season.

Nicola Zalewski, currently listed at +575 odds to score as an anytime goalscorer, is among the players to watch. He has one goal this season and averages 0.5 shots per match. Though his expected goals (xG) of 0.0 indicates room for growth, he hopes to contribute against a Verona side that has faced difficulties in the Serie A.

Hellas Verona is currently at the bottom of the league standings, which could put additional pressure on them as they seek to avoid relegation. Their recent performances have left much to be desired, adding an extra layer of urgency to Saturday’s match.

Fans can catch the game live on Paramount+, making this a must-watch for Serie A enthusiasts. With both teams eager for three points, the atmosphere is expected to be intense as they battle for supremacy in front of their home crowd.