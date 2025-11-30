Sports
Atalanta Faces Struggling Fiorentina in Crucial Serie A Clash
Firenze, Italy — Atalanta will face Fiorentina on Sunday, November 30, 2025, in a crucial Serie A matchup. The game is set to kick off at 6 p.m. local time at Fiorentina’s Stadio Artemio Franchi. Fiorentina enters this match at the bottom of the standings, tied with Verona, following a disappointing defeat against AEK Athens in the Europa League.
Fiorentina’s head coach, Vincenzo Vanoli, is looking to shake things up as his team desperately seeks its first league win of the season. ‘We need to find a way to win and get some air in the relegation battle,’ Vanoli said during a press conference. He confirmed a 3-5-2 formation with David De Gea in goal, and a defensive line featuring Pongracic, Pablo Marì, and Ranieri.
Atalanta, coached by Raffaele Palladino, comes into this match after a solid 3-0 victory over Frankfurt in the Champions League. Palladino has kept his starting lineup largely the same, opting for a 3-4-2-1 formation. ‘We want to maintain the momentum from our last win,’ Palladino noted. The Atalanta lineup will feature Carnesecchi in goal, and a midfield led by Ederson and De Roon.
Key players to watch include Fiorentina’s Moise Kean and Atalanta’s Gianluca Scamacca, both critical to their teams’ attacking strategies. Fiorentina will be missing players including Gosens and likely Dodo, while Atalanta will have a mostly fit squad.
The match will be broadcast on DAZN and Sky Calcio, with live text coverage beginning at 5:45 p.m. on Fiorenzetoday.
