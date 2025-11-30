Sports
Atalanta and Fiorentina Clash Amidst Struggles in Serie A
Bergamo, Italy – Atalanta and Fiorentina are set to face off on Sunday evening at the Gewiss Stadium in a crucial Serie A match. Both teams are desperate for a victory after disappointing starts to the season.
Atalanta recently secured a 3-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League, which lifted some pressure off coach Raffaele Palladino. However, their domestic campaign has been rocky, with only 13 points accumulated from 12 matches, marking their worst start since 2014. They haven’t won a Serie A match since September and find themselves in 13th place.
Fiorentina, on the other hand, is currently facing a full-blown crisis. The club has not seen a victory in Serie A this season and is sitting near the bottom of the table in 19th place. Their last league match ended in a 1-1 draw against Juventus, and they suffered a 1-0 loss to AEK Athens in the Conference League earlier this week, extending their winless streak to seven matches.
The pressure is mounting on Fiorentina’s new coach Paolo Vanoli as the team has recorded the lowest points tally at this stage of a campaign in its history. They last won a league game in May, making their chances of avoiding relegation tougher. Vanoli is focused on securing a turnaround starting this weekend against his old foes, Atalanta.
Atalanta’s lineup is expected to feature striker Charles De Ketelaere, who has recently regained form and scored last week. Palladino will be without injured players Mitchel Bakker and Giorgi Scalvini, while Fiorentina will miss key players Robin Gosens and Dodo due to injuries.
Despite their contrasting forms, Atalanta and Fiorentina both have strong historical rivalries, with Fiorentina holding an overall advantage in their head-to-head record. This match represents a critical opportunity for both teams to reignite their seasons. The game kicks off at 5:00 p.m. GMT.
Recent Posts
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker Shines with Hawks After Leaving Timberwolves
- Vance Joseph Eyes Head Coaching Opportunities for 2026
- Samuel West Reflects on Loss of His Parents Timothy West and Prunella Scales
- Izzy Nix Celebrates Iron Bowl with Throwback Photo of Auburn Days
- Hawks Eliminate Cavaliers in Thrilling 130-123 NBA Cup Matchup
- Broncos Focus on Playoff Preparation as Riley Moss Faces Coverage Challenges
- Teenagers from Lambert High School Advance Lyme Disease Research Using CRISPR
- Broncos Adjust After Dobbins Injury, Look Ahead to Commanders
- BlackRock Increases Bitcoin Holdings Amid Rising Institutional Interest
- Harvard Student Shines at Exclusive Le Bal des Débutantes
- Von Miller Faces Former Team Amid Commanders’ Struggles
- Bryan González’s Injury Raises Concerns Ahead of Crucial Match
- Payton Pritchard Steps Up as Celtics Adjust After Injuries
- Grizzlies Aim for Third Straight Win Against Struggling Kings
- Denver Broncos Seek Improvement as Playoff Push Begins
- Greece Declares Water Emergency Amid Drought Crisis
- GTA 6 Launch Delayed to 2027? Insider Debunks Rumors
- DeWitt Panthers Claim Division 3 State Title with Record-Setting Performance
- Demi Moore Discusses Aging and Career Success at 63
- New Episode of Matlock Delayed for College Basketball Game This Week