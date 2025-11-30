Atalanta and Fiorentina Clash Amidst Struggles in Serie A

Bergamo, Italy – Atalanta and Fiorentina are set to face off on Sunday evening at the Gewiss Stadium in a crucial Serie A match. Both teams are desperate for a victory after disappointing starts to the season.

Atalanta recently secured a 3-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League, which lifted some pressure off coach Raffaele Palladino. However, their domestic campaign has been rocky, with only 13 points accumulated from 12 matches, marking their worst start since 2014. They haven’t won a Serie A match since September and find themselves in 13th place.

Fiorentina, on the other hand, is currently facing a full-blown crisis. The club has not seen a victory in Serie A this season and is sitting near the bottom of the table in 19th place. Their last league match ended in a 1-1 draw against Juventus, and they suffered a 1-0 loss to AEK Athens in the Conference League earlier this week, extending their winless streak to seven matches.

The pressure is mounting on Fiorentina’s new coach Paolo Vanoli as the team has recorded the lowest points tally at this stage of a campaign in its history. They last won a league game in May, making their chances of avoiding relegation tougher. Vanoli is focused on securing a turnaround starting this weekend against his old foes, Atalanta.

Atalanta’s lineup is expected to feature striker Charles De Ketelaere, who has recently regained form and scored last week. Palladino will be without injured players Mitchel Bakker and Giorgi Scalvini, while Fiorentina will miss key players Robin Gosens and Dodo due to injuries.

Despite their contrasting forms, Atalanta and Fiorentina both have strong historical rivalries, with Fiorentina holding an overall advantage in their head-to-head record. This match represents a critical opportunity for both teams to reignite their seasons. The game kicks off at 5:00 p.m. GMT.