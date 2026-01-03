Atalanta Hosts Roma in Exciting Serie A Clash

BERGAMO, Italy – On January 3, 2026, Atalanta will face Roma in a key Serie A match at the New Balance Arena. Both teams are vying for European football as the season progresses. The match kicks off at 2:45 p.m. ET (7:45 p.m. GMT).

Gian Piero Gasperini, now managing Roma, will take on his former club Atalanta, where he spent nine years. His squad features players like Paulo Dybala and Matias Soulé leading the attack, with expected contributions from Evan Ferguson. Meanwhile, Atalanta’s new coach, Raffaele Palladino, aims to revive his team’s fortunes after a mixed start.

Atalanta currently holds 10th place in the league table with 22 points from 17 matches. They are coming off a 1-0 loss to Inter and look to regain form. Their recent record shows four wins and two defeats in their last six matches.

Roma sits higher in the standings, having achieved a strong 3-1 victory over Genoa in their last game. Solid on defense and efficient in attack, they have become genuine contenders near the top of the table. The team showed confidence in their last performance, led by Ferguson’s standout play.

Injuries will impact both teams. Atalanta will be without Raoul Bellanova, Ademola Lookman, and Odilon Kossounou, while Roma’s Wesley is dealing with minor injuries. Gasperini remains optimistic about fielding a competitive side despite these challenges.

Fans can watch the match live on DAZN in the UK and Ireland, and on Paramount+ in the USA. Fellow fans can enjoy commentary through Football Italia’s live blog.