ATEEZ Electrifies Tacoma Dome in Spectacular World Tour Performance

SEATTLE – ATEEZ, the popular K-pop group, performed at the Tacoma Dome Wednesday night, delighting fans during their 2025 World Tour, titled "In Your Fantasy." This marks the group’s second concert at the venue, where they showcased over 20 songs, including solo performances and collaborative pieces.

The eight-member ensemble has drawn international acclaim and enjoys chart-topping success. Yet, for local fans, the connection to ATEEZ runs deeper. "Their music, dancing, and energy are amazing, but what I love most is their dedication to fans and the hard work they put in," said fan Diana Chavez. Darnita Howard expressed a similar sentiment, saying, "I became a fan instantly when they were KQ Fellaz. Their energy, charisma, and choreography hooked me right away."

Jordan Alcantara added, "I appreciate their high performance standards and how they tell compelling stories through their music. Their creativity is outstanding." ATEEZ recently released their album "GOLDEN HOUR: PART 3 – In Your Fantasy Edition" on July 11, featuring the title track "Lemon Drop." The album followed the renewal of their contract with KQ Entertainment, ensuring fans more music in the future.

When the announcement was made that ATEEZ would return to Washington, local fans were eager to attend. Jessa Forsythe-Crane, who also attended last year’s concert, said, "I was excited to hear they’d return to the Dome. Their comments during the show about their memories from last year made me proud to live here." The Tacoma Dome reported that over 12,000 tickets were sold, with fans, known as ATINY, dressing in outfits inspired by the group’s music videos and inside jokes.

From the moment ATEEZ took the stage with the crowd-favorite song "Bouncy," fans sang and cheered loudly, energized by their high-class performances. The group showcased a mix of solo songs and group numbers, keeping audiences entertained for over two hours. Diana noted, "Each solo had its unique energy; it was a beautiful feeling that made me emotional."

The stage was filled with dynamic performances featuring dancers and pyrotechnics. ATEEZ kept fans engaged with short breaks filled with tour-made videos. Fan Mikkell Roeland said, "ATEEZ always performs at 110%. Their shows are larger than life with boundless energy."

The group, which rose from a small entertainment company, has proven how hard work can lead to success. Beyond their talent, fans agree that ATEEZ fosters a strong connection with them. "I love how ATEEZ makes ATINY feel included, like we are part of their journey through life’s struggles and successes," added fan Brandy Larson.

After their Tacoma performance, ATEEZ will move on to their next concert in California, set for San Jose on August 2, and will finish the North American part of their tour on August 23 in Mexico City.