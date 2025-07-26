ATEEZ Opens Up About Growth, Inspiration, and Future Aspirations

LOS ANGELES, CA — K-pop sensation ATEEZ shared insights into their artistic journey and future aspirations in a recent interview. The members discussed their connection with fans, creative processes, and what drives them as a group.

ATEEZ is known for their intense performances and deep emotional connection with their audience. Hongjoong, the leader, emphasized that the core energy behind the group comes from their fans, called ATINY. “Simple. It’s ATINY,” he stated, highlighting the group’s determination to inspire pride with every performance.

Each member conveyed their thoughts on what fuels ATEEZ. Seonghwa pointed to passion as a driving force, while Yunho mentioned love and connection with their fans as vital sources of strength. San described his approach to performance as being genuine, underscoring the importance of sincerity on stage.

As they continue to grow, the members agreed on the importance of personal and collective evolution. They discussed letting go of doubts and pressures, with each member learning to embrace authenticity. “Sometimes, that ‘one more step’ is what drives us forward,” Mingi explained, indicating their commitment to ongoing growth

Creative discussions surrounding their music and visuals are essential for ATEEZ. The members regularly collaborate and express their ideas freely. “We talk a lot when it comes to visuals,” San said, recalling in-depth conversations about specific concepts.

Reflecting on their recent Billboard achievements, ATEEZ expressed gratitude while feeling motivated for the challenges ahead. “We’re still focused on creating and sharing what only ATEEZ can deliver,” Hongjoong stated, reaffirming their commitment to pushing boundaries.

The group has also been exploring individual projects while maintaining ATEEZ’s identity. “I want to share something special with our fans,” Hongjoong indicated about plans for solo tracks among members.

Ultimately, ATEEZ aims to connect with their fans and leave a lasting impact through their music. “We shine the brightest when we’re truly ourselves,” San shared, summarizing the collective sentiment of authenticity and ambition.