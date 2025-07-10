Ateez Renews Contracts for Seven More Years with KQ Entertainment

SEOUL, South Korea — All eight members of the boy band Ateez have renewed their contracts with KQ Entertainment for another seven years, the agency announced on Thursday.

KQ Entertainment expressed their excitement in a press release, stating, “We’re pleased to continue this relationship built on seven years of trust.” The agency pledged unwavering support to each member, enabling them to showcase their potential and reach a broader audience.

Ateez first debuted in 2018 with songs “Pirate King” and “Treasure.” Their initial seven-year contract was nearing its end this year. Last month, during a press event for their recent EP “Golden Hour: Part.3,” member Hongjoong hinted at good news, saying the band was “contemplating how to present Ateez for a long time.”

In recent years, Ateez has achieved notable success, including their first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart with the song “Lemon Drop,” which debuted at No. 69 last month. Additionally, they made history as the first K-pop boy band to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival last year.

Ateez is poised to release a special “In Your Fantasy Edition” of “Golden Hour: Part.3” on Friday. The group is currently on its “In Your Fantasy” world tour, with upcoming performances scheduled in Atlanta on Thursday and New York on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, KQ Entertainment also shared a teaser for the title song “In Your Fantasy,” which is a part of the upcoming album. The teaser features stunning visuals and impressive choreography, generating excitement among fans ahead of the album release on Friday.

This upcoming album aims to capture the experiences and moments of choice faced by the band, inviting listeners into a fantasy world. Members Hongjoong and Min Gi contributed to the lyrics, infusing the song with Ateez’s signature dark music vibe.

Ateez also performed the title track and solo stages for each member at a recent concert in Incheon on July 5 and 6, further raising expectations among fans.

The release of “Golden Hour: Part 3 In Your Fantasy Edition” is slated for 1 p.m. on July 11, marking another significant moment in Ateez’s journey as they continue their global musical endeavor.