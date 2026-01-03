Athletic Bilbao Faces Osasuna in Crucial La Liga Clash

PAMPLONA, Spain — Athletic Bilbao will meet CA Osasuna at Estadio El Sadar this Saturday at 10:15 AM ET in a critical La Liga match. Both teams are looking to improve their standings ahead of the new year.

Athletic Bilbao, currently ranked eighth, is coming off a disappointing home defeat to Espanyol, which ended 2-1. Despite outshooting Espanyol 15 to 10, Bilbao was unable to secure a win. Meanwhile, Osasuna secured a dominant 3-0 victory over Deportivo Alaves in their last match, showcasing their ability to score with 17 shots compared to Alaves’ six.

Osasuna sits in 13th place, far from the relegation zone. The team has amassed 18 points from 17 league matches this season, marking five wins, three draws, and nine losses. They are three points clear of the relegation danger and are aiming to continue building on their recent success.

Athletic Bilbao’s record this season shows seven wins, two draws, and nine defeats, placing them with 23 points. They are keen to avoid a third consecutive loss, which would greatly hinder their aspirations of finishing in the league’s top six. Historical data favors Athletic, who have won 46 of 97 previous matchups against Osasuna in all competitions.

Injuries will impact both squads. Osasuna will play without Abel Bretones, who is suspended, alongside Flavien Boyomo and Iker Benito due to injury. Athletic welcomes back Dani Vivian from suspension but will be without several key players, including Yuri Berchiche and Aymeric Laporte.

In terms of starting lineups, Sergio Herrera is expected to defend Osasuna’s goal, while Athletic will rely on Unai Simon. Both teams will look to key players, including Ante Budimir for Osasuna and Iñaki Williams for Athletic, to make a difference on the pitch.

This encounter is pivotal for both clubs as they seek to gain momentum moving into the second half of the season. The outcome could be crucial for their respective aspirations in La Liga.