Sports
Athletic Bilbao Hosts Sevilla in La Liga Opener This Sunday
BILBAO, Spain – Athletic Bilbao will kick off their 2025-26 La Liga season against Sevilla on Sunday evening at San Mames. Both teams finished close on points last season, with Athletic claiming fourth and Sevilla narrowly avoiding relegation in 17th.
Athletic Bilbao, coached by Ernesto Valverde, enters the match on a disappointing pre-season streak, losing six out of seven friendlies. The team hopes to reverse their fortunes as they face Sevilla, who have also had a mixed pre-season, recording only one loss in their friendlies.
In preparation for the match, Athletic secured new signings Jesus Areso from Osasuna and Robert Navarro from Mallorca, strengthening their squad while managing to keep hold of standout players like Iñaki Williams. Williams is expected to play a pivotal role up front alongside Alex Berenguer and Nico Williams.
Sevilla, under new manager Matías Almeyda, will be looking to improve on last season’s performance. The club has made key additions, including goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos on loan from Newcastle United and defenders Alfon Gonzalez and Gabriel Suazo, both arriving on free transfers.
Both teams will face challenges with key injuries and suspensions affecting the lineup. Athletic will miss defender Yeray Alvarez due to suspension. Sevilla faces uncertainty, as several players require fitness tests before the match, including Tanguy Nianzou and Joan Jordan.
The match is set to kick off at 6:30 PM UK time and promises to deliver excitement as both clubs aim to start the season with a strong performance.
